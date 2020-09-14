TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership vote and will therefore secure the post of the prime minister, according to the results of Monday's vote.

Suga secured 377 votes, followed far behind by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida with 89 votes and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba with 68 votes.

On Wednesday, the Japanese parliament will confirm Suga as the head of government, replacing long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who unexpectedly announced in late August his decision to resign due to health problems.