Sugar Bowl postponed over New Orleans attack

New Orleans, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Sugar Bowl, a major US college football playoff game that has drawn tens of thousands of fans to New Orleans, has been postponed in the wake of Wednesday's deadly truck-ramming attack, officials said.

"All agree that it's in the best interest of everybody... that we postpone the game for 24 hours," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley told a press conference about the game pitting the University of Georgia against the University of Notre Dame.

"We will communicate further details as they become available," game organizers said on X, formerly Twitter.

A Georgia student was critically injured in the attack, the university's president announced.

Notre Dame announced that all team personnel had been accounted for.

The two teams are vying for a spot in the college football playoff semifinals.

The Sugar Bowl is to take place at New Orleans's Superdome, which also will host the NFL's showpiece Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, on February 9. The venue puts maximum capacity for football games at just under 75,000.

Visitors also flock to New Orleans every year for the annual Mardi Gras festivities. The final day of those celebrations is March 4, but weeks of parties and revelry take place in the run-up.

