Sugar Futures Close Higher

January 31, 2023

Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

The most active sugar contract for March 2023 delivery gained 10 Yuan (1.48 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,864 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 570,350 lots with a turnover of 33.48 billion yuan.

