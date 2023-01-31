Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for March 2023 delivery gained 10 Yuan (1.48 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,864 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 570,350 lots with a turnover of 33.48 billion yuan.