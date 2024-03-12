Open Menu

Sugar Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Sugar futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2024 delivery gained 153 Yuan (21.56 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,447 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 637,929.0 lots with a turnover of 40.64 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

