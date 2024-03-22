Sugar Futures Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) -- Sugar futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active sugar contract for May 2024 delivery gained 37 Yuan (5.21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,542 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 372,421.0 lots with a turnover of 24.24 billion yuan.
As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
