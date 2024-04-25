Sugar Futures Close Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) -- Sugar futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active sugar contract for September 2024 delivery lost 37 Yuan (5.21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 6,158 yuan per tonne.
On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 650,710.0 lots with a turnover of 40.08 billion yuan.
As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
