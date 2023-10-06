Open Menu

Sugar Prices Hit 13-year High Due To El Nino Fallout: FAO

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sugar prices hit 13-year high due to El Nino fallout: FAO

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Global sugar prices soared to their highest level in almost 13 years in September as the El Nino weather phenomenon hit production in India and Thailand, the Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday.

While world food prices steadied as a whole last month, the FAO's Sugar price Index jumped by 9.8 percent compared to August, the highest point since November 2010, the UN agency said.

El Nino, a climate pattern that occurs on average every two to seven years, is typically associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

The phenomenon, which can last between nine to 12 months, started in July, according to the UN's World Meteorological Organization.

The FAO's Sugar Price Index has now risen for two consecutive months due to increasing concerns over a tighter global supply outlook in the 2023-2024 season.

"This mainly reflects early forecasts pointing to production declines in key sugar producers, Thailand and India, due to drier-than-normal weather conditions associated with the prevailing El Nino event," the FAO said.

"Higher international crude oil prices also contributed to the increase in world sugar prices," it added.

Related Topics

India Weather World Thailand United Nations Agriculture Oil Price July August September November Event

Recent Stories

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

29 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

2 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

3 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

4 hours ago
Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

14 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

14 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World