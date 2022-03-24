UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The suggestion that Ankara may transfer its Russia-made S-400 air-defense systems to Ukraine is unrealistic, but it presents an opportunity to discuss problems between Turkey and the West, Fahrettin Altun, the head of communications in the presidential office, said.

On Sunday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the US has suggested to Turkey to send its S-400 missile defense systems to Ukraine. The move is part of Washington's effort to find Russian or Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems to deliver to Kiev.

"Though quite unrealistic today, this idea presents an opportunity to discuss the problems Turkey has experienced lately with the West," Altun said in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

He added that before purchasing the S-400s from Russia, Turkey approached the US first.

"Given that Turkey is in one of the world's most dangerous and unstable regions, and the threats Turkey faced did not magically disappear with Washington's rejection, Ankara had to look into alternatives," Altun said.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Despite harsh backlash from the US and NATO over the purchase, Turkey has insisted that it will continue to use the S-400s.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

>