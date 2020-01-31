UrduPoint.com
Suggestion USSR to Blame for WW2 Insults Memory of War Heroes - Ex-President

Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was insulting war heroes in his suggestion that the USSR had a role in triggering the World War II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was insulting war heroes in his suggestion that the USSR had a role in triggering the World War II.

Zelenskyy made this statement during his recent trip to Poland. According to him, Poland was the first to experience "the agreement of the totalitarian regimes," which triggered the war.

"To me, this is a weird statement, it is simply astonishing. Whose interests does it serve? Politicians and historians who say this are insulting the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the victory over fascism," Gorbachev told Sputnik.

"Ahead of the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory, the best reply will be to show our respect for those who went through immense hardships and suffering and delivered the humankind from this plague. We have something to say here," Gorbachev said.

The former Soviet leader said that even during the Cold War nobody questioned that Hitler and his regime were to blame for the war.

"The USSR and other members of anti-Hitler coalition made a decisive contribution to the victory over this human-hating regime," Gorbachev said.

The ex-president said it was necessary to protect this truth.

