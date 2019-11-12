Suicide Attack Hits US Convoy on Kabul-Paktia Highway in Afghanistan - Source

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A suicide attack has hit a US military convoy on the Kabul-Paktia highway, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, without providing any information about casualties.

The attack took place at around 11.00 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the source specified.