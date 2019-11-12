UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack Hits US Convoy On Kabul-Paktia Highway In Afghanistan - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:53 PM

A suicide attack has hit a US military convoy on the Kabul-Paktia highway, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, without providing any information about casualties

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A suicide attack has hit a US military convoy on the Kabul-Paktia highway, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday, without providing any information about casualties.

The attack took place at around 11.00 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT), the source specified.

