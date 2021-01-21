UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack In Central Baghdad Kills Eight, Injures 15 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Eight people were killed and other 15 were injured as a result of a suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Al Sumaria news outlet reported on Thursday, citing a security source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Eight people were killed and other 15 were injured as a result of a suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Al Sumaria news outlet reported on Thursday, citing a security source.

The incident took place in Baghdad's central zone of Bab Al Sharqi. Earlier, the agency reported sounds of an explosion in the capital's Bab al-Sheikh area and the Tayeran square.

