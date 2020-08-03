UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack In Somalia Restaurant May Have Targeted Officials - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:20 PM

Suicide Attack in Somalia Restaurant May Have Targeted Officials - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A powerful blast tore through a neighborhood in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday with no reports of casualties, media reported.

According to the Somali Guardian newspaper, the explosion targeted a popular restaurant Lul Yemeni, which government officials were known to frequent.

According to unverified reports from the newspaper, a man wearing a bomb laden vest blew himself up inside the restaurant while where officials were dining.

No claims of responsibility have yet been made as the neighborhood has been cordoned off by security forces, Somali Guardian reported.

More Stories From World

