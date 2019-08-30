UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack Kills 3 Separatists In Yemen's Aden: Security

Fri 30th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

Suicide attack kills 3 separatists in Yemen's Aden: security

Three separatist fighters were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, the first such attack since Yemeni government forces were expelled from the southern city on August 10, security sources said

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Three separatist fighters were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, the first such attack since Yemeni government forces were expelled from the southern city on August 10, security sources said.

"A suicide bomber crashed his bomb-laden motorbike into a vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council on a roundabout in the Sheikh Saad district" of northern Aden, one of the sources told AFP.

Three of those on board the vehicle were killed and an unknown number wounded.

