(@imziishan)

Three separatist fighters were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, the first such attack since Yemeni government forces were expelled from the southern city on August 10, security sources said

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Three separatist fighters were killed Friday in a suicide bombing in Aden, the first such attack since Yemeni government forces were expelled from the southern city on August 10, security sources said.

"A suicide bomber crashed his bomb-laden motorbike into a vehicle of the Southern Transitional Council on a roundabout in the Sheikh Saad district" of northern Aden, one of the sources told AFP.

Three of those on board the vehicle were killed and an unknown number wounded.