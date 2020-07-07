UrduPoint.com
Suicide Attack Kills Police Commander, 2 Guards In Eastern Afghanistan - Local Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:59 PM

A suicide attack in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed a local police commander and two of his guards on Tuesday, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A suicide attack in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed a local police commander and two of his guards on Tuesday, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

The motorcycle bomb went off in the market of Nangarhar's Kuz Kunar district, according to Khogyani.

The incident also left 10 people injured, namely two police officers and eight civilians.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

