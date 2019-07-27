Suicide Attack Leaves Several Syrian Military Servicemen Injured - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:16 PM
Several Syrian military servicemen were injured during an offensive on a terrorist hideout near the city of Daraa as a result of a suicide attack, local media reported Saturday
The terrorist detonated an explosive devise when the troops were assaulting the hideout, the SANA news agency reported.
The injured servicemen were reportedly taken to a hospital.
Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organization, since 2011. In May 2017, the sides managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement under mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.