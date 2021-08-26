Suicide Attack, Small Arms Shooting Outside Kabul Airport - Afghan Journalist via Twitter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Suicide attack and arms shooting between fighters and US-led coalition troops happened outside the Kabul airport, Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary said on Thursday, citing a witness.

"Large suicide attack and small arms shooting between fighter and coalition, eyewitness tells me," Sarwary said on Twitter.