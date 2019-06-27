Suicide attack targets police van in Tunisian capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, according to witnesses.

The witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the suicide bombing took place at the crossing of France Street and the Charles de Gaulle commercial center in Tunis, some 150 meters away from the French embassy.

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

However, the bombing came only hours after an armed attack targeted a broadcasting station in the province of Gafsa, southern Tunisia, by an armed group leaving no human or material damage.