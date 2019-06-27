UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Attack Targets Police Van In Tunisian Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:27 PM

Suicide attack targets police van in Tunisian capital

A suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, according to witnesses

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A suicide bombing targeted a police vehicle in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, according to witnesses.

The witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the suicide bombing took place at the crossing of France Street and the Charles de Gaulle commercial center in Tunis, some 150 meters away from the French embassy.

Tunisian authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

However, the bombing came only hours after an armed attack targeted a broadcasting station in the province of Gafsa, southern Tunisia, by an armed group leaving no human or material damage.

Related Topics

Attack Police France Vehicle Suicide Gafsa Tunis Tunisia From

Recent Stories

Shisper Glacier recedes after heavy water discharg ..

1 minute ago

Sweltering Europe braces for peak of record heatwa ..

1 minute ago

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Kashif Zulfiqar pers ..

1 minute ago

New Council of Europe Chief May Visit Russia In Ne ..

1 minute ago

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

24 minutes ago

Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own ha ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.