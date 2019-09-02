Suicide Attacker Sets Off Bomb South of Kabul

A suicide attacker detonated a bomb on Monday near high-rise buildings in the Afghan city of Gardez located south of Kabul, an Interior Ministry spokesman said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) A suicide attacker detonated a bomb on Monday near high-rise buildings in the Afghan city of Gardez located south of Kabul, an Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"A suicide bomber detonated himself near high buildings in Gardez city when he was identified and targeted by police.

No one else was harmed in the blast," Nusrat Rahimi wrote in a press release.

The bomber was killed, he added. Hekmat Niazi, a local reporter, told Sputnik that the attacker was going in the direction of the Paktia Civil Hospital but was spotted and stopped on the main road.