KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Suicide attackers broke into Dharamshala, a Sikh area of worship in Shor Bazar area of Kabul, in the early hours of Wednesday, an eyewitness told Sputnik.

It happened at around 7:45 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT).

Security forces have arrived at the scene, according to the eyewitness.