Suicide blast kills at least 6 in Ne Nigeria

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :One female bomber and at least five people were confirmed killed following a suicide blast in Nigeria's troubled northeastern state of Borno, according to local officials on Wednesday.

Five others, including three members of a militia group and two civilians, were also wounded by the blast late Monday in Mafa local government area of the state, said Bello Danbatta, head of the state disaster management agency.

Danbatta told Xinhua that the female suicide bomber who detonated explosive devices strapped to her body had targeted a crowd at a town square.

Her body and those of the five dead victims were evacuated by local rescue workers.

Abubakar Umara Zulum, who heads the local government in Mafa, described the attack as "disheartening."Zulum said some local hunters had been hired to help security agencies in keeping watch in the area, to prevent future attacks. The officials declined to reveal the identities of the suicide bomber.