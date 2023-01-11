UrduPoint.com

Suicide Blast Near Afghan Ministry, More Than 20 Casualties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry, more than 20 casualties

A suicide bomber blew himself up near Afghanistan's foreign ministry where a Chinese delegation had been due to meet on Wednesday, causing more than 20 casualties, Taliban officials and witnesses said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A suicide bomber blew himself up near Afghanistan's foreign ministry where a Chinese delegation had been due to meet on Wednesday, causing more than 20 casualties, Taliban officials and witnesses said.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group.

An AFP team was conducting an interview inside the information ministry next door when Wednesday's blast took place.

A company driver waiting outside saw a man with a backpack and rifle slung over his shoulder walk past before the man blew himself up.

"He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast," Jamshed Karimi said.

"I saw the man blowing himself up." Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the blast "which unfortunately resulted in casualties".

"Security teams have reached the area," he tweeted.

In the aftermath, bodies lay strewn on the road outside the high-walled compound of the ministry, marked with the Taliban flag, a video verified by AFP showed.

Some injured people writhed on the ground, screaming for help, and a handful of onlookers scrambled to offer assistance.

The ministry itself did not appear to be badly damaged.

"There was supposed to be a Chinese delegation at the Foreign Ministry today, but we don't know if they were present at the time of the blast," Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Muhajer Farahi told AFP.

At least five Chinese nationals were wounded last month when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul.

That raid was claimed by IS, who also took responsibility for an attack on Pakistan's Embassy in Kabul in December that Islamabad denounced as an "assassination attempt" against their ambassador.

Four people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack on a mosque in the grounds of the interior ministry in Kabul in October, with survivors reporting it was a suicide bombing.

And two Russian embassy staff members were killed in a suicide bombing outside their mission in September in another attack claimed by IS.

Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan's minority communities, have been killed and wounded in other attacks since the Taliban regained power.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Police Interior Ministry Business Minority Russia China Hotel Company Driver Road Car Suicide Man Jamshed September October December Mosque

Recent Stories

City receives light rain in Lahore

City receives light rain in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 Upper parts of Hazara division receive heavy snowf ..

Upper parts of Hazara division receive heavy snowfall

19 minutes ago
 DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer ..

DSP, 4 family members killed in Pishin car-trailer collision

19 minutes ago
 Command Change of Russia's Special Operation Meets ..

Command Change of Russia's Special Operation Meets New Level of Tasks - Defense ..

16 minutes ago
 DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

55 minutes ago
 House Panel Requests Info on Biden Family Finances ..

House Panel Requests Info on Biden Family Finances, Sets Hearing on Laptop Leak ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.