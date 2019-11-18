- Home
- World
- News
- Suicide Blast Near Kabul's Military Center Injures 4 Soldiers- Interior Ministry Spokesman
Suicide Blast Near Kabul's Military Center Injures 4 Soldiers- Interior Ministry Spokesman
Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:43 PM
Four soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) have been injured in a suicide bomb blast that took place outside a military center in Kabul, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, told Sputnik on Monday
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) have been injured in a suicide bomb blast that took place outside a military center in Kabul, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, told Sputnik on Monday.
The attack occurred in Kabul's 19th police district, on the Jalalabad-Kabul highway, beside a recruitment center and near an educational center where the ANA conducts military exercises.