KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Four soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) have been injured in a suicide bomb blast that took place outside a military center in Kabul, the Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahimi, told Sputnik on Monday.

The attack occurred in Kabul's 19th police district, on the Jalalabad-Kabul highway, beside a recruitment center and near an educational center where the ANA conducts military exercises.