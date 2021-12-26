Suicide Bomb Attack in Beni Results in Multiple Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Several people were killed in a suicide bomb explosion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) eastern city of Beni, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya has announced.

"The Government condemns the bomb explosion on Christmas Eve in a bar in Beni, the work of a suicide bomber. Loss of human life has been reported. The security services have already been deployed and the first measures have already been taken," Muyaya said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Khaleej Times reported on Saturday that at least seven people were killed by the blast, including the suicide bomber.

The victims included at least two children, Mayor Narcisse Muteba Kashale, who is also the head of police in Beni's town hall, said as cited by The Khaleej Times. According to Kashale, all the wounded have been taken to a local hospital.

Heavy gunfire was also reported in the city center on Saturday.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack so far.