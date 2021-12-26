UrduPoint.com

Suicide Bomb Attack In Beni Results In Multiple Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

Suicide Bomb Attack in Beni Results in Multiple Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Several people were killed in a suicide bomb explosion in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) eastern city of Beni, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya has announced.

"The Government condemns the bomb explosion on Christmas Eve in a bar in Beni, the work of a suicide bomber. Loss of human life has been reported. The security services have already been deployed and the first measures have already been taken," Muyaya said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Khaleej Times reported on Saturday that at least seven people were killed by the blast, including the suicide bomber.

The victims included at least two children, Mayor Narcisse Muteba Kashale, who is also the head of police in Beni's town hall, said as cited by The Khaleej Times. According to Kashale, all the wounded have been taken to a local hospital.

Heavy gunfire was also reported in the city center on Saturday.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack so far.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Police Christmas Twitter Suicide Beni Democratic Republic Of The Congo All Government

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

3 hours ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

3 hours ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

3 hours ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

4 hours ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.