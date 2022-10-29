(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) At least four people were killed in the southern Syrian province of Daraa overnight, as a result of an explosion, Syrian media report.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a house in Daraa late on Friday night, Sham FM radio said citing regional healthcare authorities.

As a result, at least four people were killed and another two were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack yet.