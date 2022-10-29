Suicide Bomb Attack Kills Four In Syria's Daraa - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:50 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) At least four people were killed in the southern Syrian province of Daraa overnight, as a result of an explosion, Syrian media report.
A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in a house in Daraa late on Friday night, Sham FM radio said citing regional healthcare authorities.
As a result, at least four people were killed and another two were injured.
No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack yet.