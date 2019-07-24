UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bomb Blast Kills Senior Officials, Injures Mayor In Somali Capital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:52 PM

Suicide Bomb Blast Kills Senior Officials, Injures Mayor in Somali Capital - Reports

A suicide bomb blast in the administration office in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday has killed several senior officials and injured the mayor, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A suicide bomb blast in the administration office in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday has killed several senior officials and injured the mayor, local media said.

The powerful explosion happened just hours after James Swan, the head of the UN assistance mission in the country, left the building after meeting Mayor Abdirahman Omar, according to the Garowe news website.

The website cited sources who said that district, regional and security officials were among the casualties. It said there was a high number of the dead and injured. No armed group has immediately claimed the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Bomb Blast United Nations Suicide Mogadishu Media

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister's US visit being applauded largely

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed calls ERC delegation launching de ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

2 hours ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of murde ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tashukur' across the coun ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.