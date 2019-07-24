Suicide Bomb Blast Kills Senior Officials, Injures Mayor in Somali Capital - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A suicide bomb blast in the administration office in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday has killed several senior officials and injured the mayor, local media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A suicide bomb blast in the administration office in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Wednesday has killed several senior officials and injured the mayor, local media said.

The powerful explosion happened just hours after James Swan, the head of the UN assistance mission in the country, left the building after meeting Mayor Abdirahman Omar, according to the Garowe news website.

The website cited sources who said that district, regional and security officials were among the casualties. It said there was a high number of the dead and injured. No armed group has immediately claimed the attack.