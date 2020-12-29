(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A suicide bomber blew himself up before reaching his target in the town of Torghundi in Afghanistan's Herat Province, local police said.

According to Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada, the man blew himself up after being identified by police.

No one was injured by the blast, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Herat branch of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the suicide bomber had wanted to plant a mine in Torghundi, but ended up detonating the explosives and killing himself before reaching the intended target.