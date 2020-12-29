UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up In Afghanistan's Herat Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up in Afghanistan's Herat Province - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) A suicide bomber blew himself up before reaching his target in the town of Torghundi in Afghanistan's Herat Province, local police said.

According to Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada, the man blew himself up after being identified by police.

No one was injured by the blast, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Herat branch of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said the suicide bomber had wanted to plant a mine in Torghundi, but ended up detonating the explosives and killing himself before reaching the intended target.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Police Suicide Herat Man

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

9 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

9 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

10 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

9 hours ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.