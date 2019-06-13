UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bomber Kills 11 In Eastern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:00 PM

Suicide bomber kills 11 in eastern Afghanistan

A suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint Thursday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 11 people and wounding 13 others, an official said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint Thursday in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, killing at least 11 people and wounding 13 others, an official said.

The Afghan arm of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was committed by an assailant on foot, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

There was at least one child among the fatalities, while three others were wounded.

The area around Jalalabad is home to fighters from both the Taliban and the IS group's Afghan affiliate.

Last month, three blasts in rapid succession in the center of Jalalabad left three people dead and 20 wounded.

Until then, this city had largely been spared from attacks and fighting, mainly with IS, in far-flung parts of the surrounding province.

However, in March, at least 16 civilians were killed in a suicide bombing followed by gunfire targeting a construction company near the city's airport. The Taliban said they were not behind that attack.

A wave of violence across Afghanistan in recent weeks has claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and security forces.

After 18 years of conflict, the Taliban are in negotiations with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for some sort of peace settlement.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Attack Afghanistan Police Governor Company Suicide Jalalabad March From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Tennis: Nottingham WTA results

3 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results

3 minutes ago

National Assembly Speaker urges FBR to relieve tob ..

3 minutes ago

Greece to Hold Snap General Election Following Fai ..

12 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood terms govt's performance excellent ..

12 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari forms Coordination Committe ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.