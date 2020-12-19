UrduPoint.com
Suicide Bomber Kills 3 In NE Nigeria: Security Sources

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Suicide bomber kills 3 in NE Nigeria: security sources

A teenage girl killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, militia and humanitarian sources told AFP Saturday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :A teenage girl killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, militia and humanitarian sources told AFP Saturday.

"We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed.

The attack happened in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attack bore the hallmark of the Boko Haram jihadist group, which uses female suicide bombers to attack crowded civilian targets.

