Suicide Bomber Kills 8 Afghan Soldiers in Nangarhar Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A suicide car bomber killed eight Afghan soldiers on Saturday morning when he attacked a checkpoint in the eastern Nangarhar province, the authorities said.

The bomber detonated his explosive-laden car near the village of Gandumak in the Sherzad district on the road to the capital Kabul, according to the Nangarhar governor's office.

Separately, three civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Panjwai district of the southern Kandahar province in the morning, the provincial police said.

No armed group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Taliban insurgency has stepped up attacks on Afghan forces after signing a deal with the United States last February. The Islamist State terrorist group (banned in Russia) is also active in the region.