Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 10 In Somali Capital - Reports

Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:26 PM

A suicide bomb hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, Somali media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) A suicide bomb hit Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, Somali media reported.

The Garowe Online website said that a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a tea shop near a military training camp.

The Horn of Africa nation has been struggling to end Islamist insurgency and hold a presidential election. Voting was delayed after a row between Somalia's prime minister and its longtime president, whose bid to extend his term without polls led to street clashes in spring.

