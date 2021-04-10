Suicide bomber kills six at Somali cafe: police

Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside a cafe in Somalia, police and witnesses said

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Six civilians died and seven more were injured on Saturday when an Al-Shabaab suicide bomber blew himself up outside a cafe in Somalia, police and witnesses said.

The attack happened in the central town of Baidoa, 250 kilometres (190 miles) northwest of the capital Mogadishu and police said the target was the regional governor, who was inside the cafe taking tea.

"A terrorist suicide bomber blew up himself at Suweys cafeteria and killed six people, he was targeting the governor Ali Wardheere but he survived the attack,"local police officer Mohamud Adan told AFP by phone.

"Two of his security guards were among the wounded, one of them seriously, and five other civilians.

"The suspicious bomber was stopped at the door by the guards but unfortunately, he suddenly blew himself (up) and caused fatalities. The governor survived with a few scars," the officer added.