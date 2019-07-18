UrduPoint.com
Suicide Bomber Kills Soldier In Egypt's North Sinai - Military Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:47 PM

Suicide Bomber Kills Soldier in Egypt's North Sinai - Military Spokesman

A suicide bomber killed a soldier on Thursday in an attack on security forces in Egypt's restive North Sinai province, a military spokesman said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A suicide bomber killed a soldier on Thursday in an attack on security forces in Egypt's restive North Sinai province, a military spokesman said.

A man wearing an explosive belt approached security forces near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid, prompting the troops to open fire.

The ensuing explosion killed the attacker and a serviceman and wounded three other personnel, the spokesman said.

The bombing was claimed by Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), according to SITE Intelligence Group, a US website monitoring extremist online activity.

Islamist insurgents have long been targeting security forces in the Sinai Peninsula. Egypt has been conducting a massive security operation in North Sinai for over a year to weed out armed groups, killing and arresting hundreds of militants.

