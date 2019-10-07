(@FahadShabbir)

A suicide bomber was shot dead by Afghan forces in Kabul's first police district, an eyewitness, Ismail Abbas, told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) A suicide bomber was shot dead by Afghan forces in Kabul 's first police district, an eyewitness, Ismail Abbas, told Sputnik on Monday.

The suicide bomber was killed in Kabul's Pul-e-Khishti area at around 11.

30 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), Abbas specified.

Kabul police chief confirmed the shooting, but did not provide further details.

Firdous Faramaz, the spokesman for the police chief, pledged to share details with the media later.