Suicide Bomber Targets Mosque In Kabul's Green Zone: Official
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:33 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone during evening prayers Tuesday, wounding at least three people, an official said.
"A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a washroom at Wazir Akbar Khan mosque," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.
The mosque is accessible from inside the Green Zone, where several embassies and international offices are located.