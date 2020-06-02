UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bomber Targets Mosque In Kabul's Green Zone: Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Suicide bomber targets mosque in Kabul's Green Zone: official

A suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone during evening prayers Tuesday, wounding at least three people, an official said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :A suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone during evening prayers Tuesday, wounding at least three people, an official said.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a washroom at Wazir Akbar Khan mosque," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

The mosque is accessible from inside the Green Zone, where several embassies and international offices are located.

Related Topics

Kabul Interior Ministry Suicide Mosque From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

21 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

51 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Greece suspends Qatar flights after positive virus ..

1 second ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.