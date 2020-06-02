UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bomber Targets Mosque In Kabul's Green Zone

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Suicide bomber targets mosque in Kabul's Green Zone

At least three people were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone at prayer time Tuesday, an official said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three people were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone at prayer time Tuesday, an official said.

The latest attack in the Afghan capital came after seven civilians were killed in the north of the country in a roadside bomb blast authorities blamed on the Taliban.

No group immediately claimed the evening explosion in Kabul, which occurred at a popular mosque located on the edge of the Green Zone.

A loud blast sent shockwaves through the militarised compound, where alarms sounded at various embassies and international offices, sending staff rushing into safe rooms.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a washroom at Wazir Akbar Khan mosque. Initial reports show three people wounded," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

The attack comes on the heels of an Islamic State group-claimed bombing Saturday against a television station's minibus in central Kabul that killed a journalist and the driver.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Interior Ministry Driver Suicide Prayer Mosque TV

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

36 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

1 hour ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

German divisions on show over new virus stimulus p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.