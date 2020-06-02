At least three people were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted a mosque at the entrance to Kabul's fortified Green Zone at prayer time Tuesday, an official said

The latest attack in the Afghan capital came after seven civilians were killed in the north of the country in a roadside bomb blast authorities blamed on the Taliban.

No group immediately claimed the evening explosion in Kabul, which occurred at a popular mosque located on the edge of the Green Zone.

A loud blast sent shockwaves through the militarised compound, where alarms sounded at various embassies and international offices, sending staff rushing into safe rooms.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a washroom at Wazir Akbar Khan mosque. Initial reports show three people wounded," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told AFP.

The attack comes on the heels of an Islamic State group-claimed bombing Saturday against a television station's minibus in central Kabul that killed a journalist and the driver.