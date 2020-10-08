UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Bombing Thwarted In Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:16 PM

Suicide Bombing Thwarted in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

A would-be suicide bomber has been taken into custody in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the governor's office said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A would-be suicide bomber has been taken into custody in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the governor's office said on Thursday.

According to the office, the bomber, who was arrested in the Batikot district, had been prepared for the attack by two Taliban commanders, who later confessed to the crime, preventing it from happening.

The arrest took place against the backdrop of the ongoing inter-Afghan talks in Qatar's capital, Doha. If the talks were successful, they may pave the way for political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Governor Suicide Qatar Doha May From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

13 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

21 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

5 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

5 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.