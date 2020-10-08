Suicide Bombing Thwarted in Eastern Afghanistan - Authorities

A would-be suicide bomber has been taken into custody in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the governor's office said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) A would-be suicide bomber has been taken into custody in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the governor's office said on Thursday.

According to the office, the bomber, who was arrested in the Batikot district, had been prepared for the attack by two Taliban commanders, who later confessed to the crime, preventing it from happening.

The arrest took place against the backdrop of the ongoing inter-Afghan talks in Qatar's capital, Doha. If the talks were successful, they may pave the way for political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.