Suicide Rate in Finland Increased by 15% to 129 in March-April Year-on-Year - Police

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of suicides in Finland has increased by 15 percent in the March-April 2020 period compared to the same time frame in 2019, totaling 129 cases, according to the data of the country's police.

"Over the past two months, 129 people committed suicide in Finland.

This is 16 people more than in March-April 2019," the police said.

According to the data, the highest suicide rates were detected in the regions of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland.

Approximately 800 suicides per year have been committed in Finland over the past five years. This number has been steadily decreasing since the beginning of the 2000s, when the yearly number of suicides in the country stood at about 1,500.