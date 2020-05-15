UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suicide Rate In Finland Increased By 15% To 129 In March-April Year-on-Year - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Suicide Rate in Finland Increased by 15% to 129 in March-April Year-on-Year - Police

The number of suicides in Finland has increased by 15 percent in the March-April 2020 period compared to the same time frame in 2019, totaling 129 cases, according to the data of the country's police

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of suicides in Finland has increased by 15 percent in the March-April 2020 period compared to the same time frame in 2019, totaling 129 cases, according to the data of the country's police.

"Over the past two months, 129 people committed suicide in Finland.

This is 16 people more than in March-April 2019," the police said.

According to the data, the highest suicide rates were detected in the regions of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland.

Approximately 800 suicides per year have been committed in Finland over the past five years. This number has been steadily decreasing since the beginning of the 2000s, when the yearly number of suicides in the country stood at about 1,500.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Same Finland 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Aqib Javed warns all cricket bodies of bankruptcy

1 minute ago

Minister requests for construction of 8 bridges on ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Crisis Being Test of Strength for Eurasia ..

2 minutes ago

Quake with 6.4 magnitude hits desert area on Nevad ..

2 minutes ago

Czechs ease lockdown, allow events with 300 people ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ext ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.