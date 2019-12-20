UrduPoint.com
Sukhoi Superjet 100 Fails To Take Off In Russia's Chelyabinsk Over Engine Failure- Airport

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Sukhoi Superjet 100 Fails to Take Off in Russia's Chelyabinsk Over Engine Failure- Airport

CHELYABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) plane of Russia's Aeroflot airline failed on Friday to take off from the airport of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk due to an engine failure, the press service of the airport told Sputnik.

"The Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane of the Aeroflot airline was to leave Chelyabinsk for Moscow at 7:55 a.m. [02:55 GMT]. The pilots tried to start the engines twice.

Currently, we are waiting for technical experts of the airline," a representative of the airport said.

The representative added that there were 79 passengers on board.

On May 5, another SSJ100 of Aeroflot caught fire upon making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport following onboard electronics failure that it experienced less than 30 minutes after the take-off. The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board dead.

