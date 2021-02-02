UrduPoint.com
Sukhoi Superjet Plane Returns To Nizhny Novgorod Airport Over Engine Issue - Police

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Sukhoi Superjet 195 aircraft had to return to the airport in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday because of the malfunction in the right engine, the transport police said

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Sukhoi Superjet 195 aircraft had to return to the airport in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod on Tuesday because of the malfunction in the right engine, the transport police said.

The plane, which was carrying 95 passengers and six crew, took off from airport Strigino at 6 am local time, alerted dispatchers about engine issues at 7.

10 am and had to make landing in the same airport at 8 am, the transport investigative committee said.

The aircraft was making a regional flight to a Southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

