Sukhum-Tbilisi Dialogue to Be Possible If Georgia Abandons Belligerent Rhetoric - Official

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2019) A dialogue between Sukhum and Tbilisi will be possible only if Georgia drops anti-Abkhazian rhetoric and shows willingness to change the current state of relations between the countries, Abkhazian deputy parliamentary speaker Levon Galustyan told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party and its supporters held a rally in the center of Batumi. Participants of the rally demanded that the Georgian government abandon belligerent rhetoric toward Russia, restore Russian-Georgian relations to the pre-crisis level, as well as ensure Georgia's non-participation in any military blocs. Moreover, the party's leader Irma Inashvili said during the protests that there was a need to start a direct dialogue with Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

"Direct dialogue between Tbilisi and Sukhum is possible, but there is a number of preconditions. Abandonment of belligerent rhetoric and willingness to change our relationship in practice rather than in words are among them," Galustyan said.

The deputy parliamentary speaker added that "conciliatory words" regularly coming from Tbilisi were "obviously worthless," as the Georgian side refused to sign an agreement on the non-use of force against South Ossetia and Abkhazia within the framework of the Geneva discussions.

The breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. Russia formally recognized their independence after the 2008 military conflict between Tbilisi and Moscow. Georgia still considers the two republics as part of its territory. In 2012, a new government came to power in Georgia. The representatives of the new cabinet have repeatedly stated that they hope for the return of the two republics to Georgian control, however only by peaceful means. The representatives of Abkhazia, Georgia, and South Ossetia hold regular meetings within the so-called Geneva discussions.

Moscow, along with Sukhum and Tskhinval, insists that Georgia should sign an agreement on the non-use of force with them, while Tbilisi argued that it was Moscow that should make a commitment not to use force.