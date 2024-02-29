Suki Kinari Hydropower Station Construction Exceeds 98 Percent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The China-built Suki Kinari Hydropower station's overall construction progress has exceeded 98 percent, He Xiongfei, the chairman and general manager of the project said.
The successful start will lay a solid foundation for the project's operation on schedule under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Located in the Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the 884-megawatt hydropower project was invested and constructed by the Overseas Investment Company of China Gezhouba Group, Xinhua reported.
Noting the starting of impoundment as a milestone, the chairman said, the dam's body filling, diversion tunnel lining, pressure steel lining installation, unit installation and other key engineering milestones have been completed on schedule.
The hydropower project started construction in January 2017. Once getting functional, the CPEC project will annually generate some 3.21 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, replacing 1.28 million tons of coal and reducing 2.52 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to the Chinese manager.
It will significantly optimize Pakistan's energy structure, boosting the country's economic and social development, he added.
APP/asg
