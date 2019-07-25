Sukkur-Multan Motorway vital for socio-economic development in Pakistan: China

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Thursday said that the newly-constructed Sukkur-Multan Motorway would be very important to economic and social development in Pakistan.

"I believe this project will be very important to the economic and social development in both the countries especially in Pakistan," Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing while responding to a question.

The 392-kilometre Sukkur-Multan Motorway, which is known as M5 in Pakistan, is a part of the country's Peshawar-Karachi Motorway and was completed two weeks ahead of scheduled time. The M5 was designed for speeds of up to 120 km with a total investment of around US $2.89 billion.

The spokesperson observed that newly constructed motorway was the biggest transport infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and one of the early completed projects.

"The project started in August 2016 and it was completed ahead of the scheduled while it created a lot of job opportunities for the local communities and trained a lot of technical people," she said.

Terming the CPEC an exemplary project of practical cooperation between the two neighbouring countries and all-weather friends, she said that China would like to work with Pakistan to continue to advance the building of CPEC, enrich its essence, achieve high-quality development and bring more benefits to our countries and people in the neighbouring region.

The M5 will help Pakistan connect its north and south, improve the country's transportation situation and facilitate social economic development in the region along the motorway.

According to the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) the M5 project had created some 29,000 jobs for the locals during the construction. The Chinese constructor also built schools, roads, bridges, wells and water channel for the locals to make their lives more convenient