UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine On Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 12:55 AM

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed his Eastern European counterparts, members of the Bucharest Nine group, on the upcoming meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed his Eastern European counterparts, members of the Bucharest Nine group, on the upcoming meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke today with National Security Advisors, Foreign Ministers, and other officials from the Bucharest Nine (B9) group of our eastern flank NATO Allies. Mr. Sullivan briefed on US diplomatic efforts related to Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border, including Secretary Blinken's upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov," the White House said in a press release.

Sullivan also welcomed continued close coordination with the B9 countries on NATO deterrence and defense efforts while the participants underscored the importance of Transatlantic unity, calling it their greatest strength.

The Bucharest Nine members are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

Earlier in the day, Blinken said he does not expect to resolve the existing differences in positions on Ukraine's membership in NATO between Moscow and Washington at the meeting with Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

On Wednesday, Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev. The sides discussed American and international security assistance to Kiev, with Blinken underscoring the US commitment to diplomacy, alongside readiness "to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Russia has on many occasions dismissed the allegations that it was preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing to the insecurity created by NATO's military activity in the region. Moscow reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country, viewing the accusations as a pretext for deploying more alliance's military equipment close to Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Bucharest Geneva Kiev Alliance Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Hungary Border From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

2 minutes ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

25 minutes ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

25 minutes ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

25 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

25 minutes ago
 US House Republican Leaders Give Biden 'F' for Per ..

US House Republican Leaders Give Biden 'F' for Performance During First Year in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.