US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi have held two-day talks in Vienna to discuss bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and cross-Strait issues, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Wang Yi have held two-day talks in Vienna to discuss bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and cross-Strait issues, the White House said on Thursday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met from May 10-11 with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi in Vienna," the White House said in a statement.

The two had "candid, substantive, and constructive discussions on key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia's war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues, among other topics," the statement added.