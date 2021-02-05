Sullivan Confirms Biden Plans to Appointing Special Envoy for Yemen

US President Joe Biden will appoint a special envoy for Yemen as part of a fresh bid to end the conflict in that country, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will appoint a special envoy for Yemen as part of a fresh bid to end the conflict in that country, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, he will," Sullivan said when asked during a White House briefing to confirm media reports about the alleged upcoming announcement.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden has picked for the job Timothy Lenderkin, a career diplomat with long experience in Yemen - and Gulf - affairs.

Sullivan also said that the new policy on Yemen includes a freeze of US support for any offensive operations.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The United Nations considers the situation in Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of assistance.