Sullivan, Croatian Prime Minister Discuss Energy Diversification - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday discussed over the telephone the situation in the so-called "Western Balkans" region and energy diversification, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said

"Mr.

Sullivan and Prime Minister Plenkovic also discussed coordination on shared priorities, including the COVID-19 pandemic, energy diversification and the Western Balkans," Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan congratulated Plenkovic onCroatia's recent inauguration of its liquefied natural gas terminal on the island of Krk and the country's progress in meeting the requirements to join the US visa waiver program, Horne said.

The National Security Advisor also conveyed to Plenkovic the United States' appreciation for the strong US-Croatia ties andWashington's commitment to enhancing Transatlantic relations, Horne added.

