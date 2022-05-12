WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and discussed the global consequences of the Ukraine conflict, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Wednesday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Security Council Coordinator for the middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk traveled to Cairo, Egypt on May 10-11 to consult on a broad range of global and regional security challenges," Watson said.

The spokesperson explained that Sullivan discussed with Al Sisi as well as with senior Egyptian officials the global consequences of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and "Washington's support for Egypt's security, food, and fuel needs.

"

Watson added that the two officials also addressed during the meeting the issue of coordination with respect to regional issues.

