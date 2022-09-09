UrduPoint.com

Sullivan Discusses Food, Energy Security With Argentine Economy Minister - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Sullivan Discusses Food, Energy Security With Argentine Economy Minister - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle met with Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa in Washington to discuss issues including food and energy security amid global impacts of sanctions on Russia, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Massa also reaffirmed joint commitments by President (Joe) Biden and President (Alberto) Fernandez at the Summit of the Americas to help promote food security and access to energy for the world to address the global impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine," the readout said on Thursday.

The two officials also discussed Argentina's engagement with the International Monetary Fund on economic stability and advancing bilateral cooperation on issues including climate change, critical minerals and technology, the readout added.

On Wednesday, Massa told US media that Argentina is prepared to contribute to global food and fuel security by increasing production of energy and protein sources.

However, Argentina is also currently experiencing some of the highest inflation in Latin America, with experts predicting inflation of up to 80% by the end of the year.

Related Topics

World Technology Ukraine Russia Washington White House Argentina Media

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

4 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

4 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

4 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

4 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

4 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.