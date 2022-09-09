Sullivan Discusses Food, Energy Security With Argentine Economy Minister - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Advisor Mike Pyle met with Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa in Washington to discuss issues including food and energy security amid global impacts of sanctions on Russia, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Massa also reaffirmed joint commitments by President (Joe) Biden and President (Alberto) Fernandez at the Summit of the Americas to help promote food security and access to energy for the world to address the global impacts of Russia's war against Ukraine," the readout said on Thursday.

The two officials also discussed Argentina's engagement with the International Monetary Fund on economic stability and advancing bilateral cooperation on issues including climate change, critical minerals and technology, the readout added.

On Wednesday, Massa told US media that Argentina is prepared to contribute to global food and fuel security by increasing production of energy and protein sources.

However, Argentina is also currently experiencing some of the highest inflation in Latin America, with experts predicting inflation of up to 80% by the end of the year.