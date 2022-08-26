Sullivan Discusses Iran Nuclear Program With Israeli Defense Minister Gantz - White House

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 10:26 PM

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Washington with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin Gants to discuss a range of security issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the White House said on Friday

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin "Benny" Gantz on August 26 at the White House to continue consultations on security issues of mutual concern," the White House said in a press release. "They discussed US commitment to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and the need to counter threats from Iran and Iran-based proxies.

"

The two officials also discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations, including the need to ensure equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike, the release said.

Earlier on Friday, Gantz said ahead of his meeting with Sullivan that Israel will continue to strengthen cooperation with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in order to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Gantz arrived on an official visit to the United States on Thursday and held a series of meetings at the CENTCOM headquarters in Florida.

More Stories From World

