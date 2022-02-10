(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the middle East and Iran with his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, in Washington, a NSC spokesperson said on Thursday.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata at the White House on Feb. 9 to consult on a range of global and issues of mutual concern. They underscored their shared determination to address security challenges impacting the Middle East, including the threats posed by Iran and its proxies," the statement said.

Sullivan reiterated President Joe Biden's support to Israel's security and "to ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon," it added.

"The National Security Advisors also exchanged views on security challenges outside the Middle East, including the potential for further Russian aggression against Ukraine. They discussed as well ways to deepen U.S.-Israeli cooperation on science and innovation. Mr. Sullivan and Dr. Hulata agreed to maintain the close coordination between their interagency teams on a range of global and regional security challenges," the statement concluded.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also held talks with Hulata.

"The Deputy Secretary and the National Security Advisor discussed U.S.-Israeli coordination on important global security challenges, including Iran and Russia's unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine's borders," the State Department said. Moscow has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine, and reserves the right to conduct troop movements on its own territory.

Sherman reiterated Washington's commitment to Israel's security and a two-state solution, as well as underscored the need for both Israelis and Palestinians to enjoy equal measures of security, prosperity and freedom.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Germany in 2015. In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the deal and enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations.

With Biden in office, the US agreed to talks to revive the JCPOA. Since April, Vienna has been hosting such negotiations.